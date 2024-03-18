Organiser of the now-infamous Inter Miami CF vs Hong Kong match, Tatler Asia, has just made an official announcement on ticket refunds for the exhibition match, where many fans were left disappointed (and outraged) due to the absence of Lionel Messi on the pitch on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

All those who purchased tickets through official channels for the Sunday match will be able to get a 50 percent refund. For customers who bought their tickets through Klook, an email notification from the ticketing platform will be sent out on March 18 to the email address used for the ticket purchase. Customers will then have until 11.59pm (HKT) on April 12 to respond. The refund will be processed within 30 days from April 12, but payment times may differ depending on various bank policies and processes.

As for those who got their tickets directly from Tatler Asia Limited, including tickets from event sponsors and partners, will be contacted by their dedicated account manager with information on ticket refunds.

