Michelin Guide 2024: 7 new venues added to the Hong Kong and Macau Guide

The highly awaited unveiling of the Michelin Guide 16th edition for Hong Kong and Macau took place in a live event hosted at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau on March 14, 2024. The 2024 edition recognised 95 restaurants across the two territories, comprising 79 spots in Hong Kong and 16 in Macau.
In Hong Kong, five new one-star additions were announced – with three newly awarded and two promoted. Appointed venues include exquisite French fine dining restaurant Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic by legendary chef Anne-Sophie Pic, soy-focused French-Chinese restaurant Mora by chef Vicky Lau, Rosewood Hong Kong’s refined Cantonese restaurant The Legacy House by chef Li Chi-wai, among others. Moreover, celebrated Argentinian chef Paulo Airaudo’s contemporary Italian restaurant Noi was promoted to two Michelin stars.
Other special award announcements included Shinya Goshima from Godenya, honoured with the Sommelier Award, Lydia Yung from The Legacy House, appointed with the Service Award, and Choi Ming Fai from Mora received the Young Chef Award. Additionally, venues like Amber, Mora, Roganic, and Feuille were awarded with the Michelin Green Star, recognising their commitment to sustainability and continued efforts in combining culinary excellence with eco-friendly practices.
Scroll down for the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants.
Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2024
Three stars (7 restaurants)
8 ½ Otto E Mezzo - Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Sushi Shikon
Ta Vie
T’ang Court
Two stars (12 restaurants)
Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation
Lai Ching Heen
L’Envol
Lung King Heen
Noi - Promoted
Octavium
Rùn
Tate Dining Room
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club
One star (60 restaurants)
Ando
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon
Chaat
Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic - New
Duddell’s
Épure
Estro
Feuille - New
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
Godenya
Hansik Goo
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
I M Teppanyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine
Kam’s Roast Goose
Kappo Rin
Liu Yuan Pavilion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Man Wah
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono
Mora - Promoted
Nagamoto
Neighborhood
New Punjab Club
Pang’s Kitchen
Petrus
Racines - New
Roganic
Ryota Kappou Modern
Seventh Son (Wan Chai)
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Sun Tung Lok
Sushi Saito
Sushi Wadatsumi
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Chairman
The Demon Celebrity
The Legacy House - Promoted
Tosca di Angelo
Vea
Whey
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird
Yat Lok (Central)
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho
Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)
Amber
Mora
Roganic
Feuille - New
Michelin Guide Macau 2024
Three stars (2 restaurants)
Jade Dragon
Robuchon au Dôme
Two stars (5 restaurants)
Alain Ducasse at Morpheus
Feng Wei Ju
Mizumi (Macau)
The Eight
The Huaiyang Garden - Promoted
Wing Lei
One stars (8 restaurants)
8 ½ Otto e Mezzo - Bombana
Chef Tam’s Seasons - New
Five Food Road
Lai Heen
Pearl Dragon
Sushi Kinetsu - New
Ying
Zi Yat Heen
Michelin Green star (Macau)
IFTM Educational Restaurant
Visit guide.michelin.com for the latest updates. Don’t forget to check out the 67 establishments in Hong Kong recognised for the 2024 Michelin Bib Gourmand.
