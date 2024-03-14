Michelin Guide 2024: 7 new venues added to the Hong Kong and Macau Guide

Find out which venues across the two cities made the list

The highly awaited unveiling of the Michelin Guide 16th edition for Hong Kong and Macau took place in a live event hosted at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau on March 14, 2024. The 2024 edition recognised 95 restaurants across the two territories, comprising 79 spots in Hong Kong and 16 in Macau.

Photograph: Courtesy Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic

In Hong Kong, five new one-star additions were announced – with three newly awarded and two promoted. Appointed venues include exquisite French fine dining restaurant Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic by legendary chef Anne-Sophie Pic, soy-focused French-Chinese restaurant Mora by chef Vicky Lau, Rosewood Hong Kong’s refined Cantonese restaurant The Legacy House by chef Li Chi-wai, among others. Moreover, celebrated Argentinian chef Paulo Airaudo’s contemporary Italian restaurant Noi was promoted to two Michelin stars.



Photograph: Courtesy Godenya

Other special award announcements included Shinya Goshima from Godenya, honoured with the Sommelier Award, Lydia Yung from The Legacy House, appointed with the Service Award, and Choi Ming Fai from Mora received the Young Chef Award. Additionally, venues like Amber, Mora, Roganic, and Feuille were awarded with the Michelin Green Star, recognising their commitment to sustainability and continued efforts in combining culinary excellence with eco-friendly practices.



Scroll down for the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants.

Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2024



Three stars (7 restaurants)

8 ½ Otto E Mezzo - Bombana

Caprice

Forum

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Sushi Shikon

Ta Vie

T’ang Court

Two stars (12 restaurants)

Amber

Arbor

Bo Innovation

Lai Ching Heen

L’Envol

Lung King Heen

Noi - Promoted

Octavium

Rùn

Tate Dining Room

Tin Lung Heen

Ying Jee Club



One star (60 restaurants)

Ando

Arcane

Beefbar

Belon

Chaat

Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic - New

Duddell’s

Épure

Estro

Feuille - New

Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)

Fu Ho

Gaddi’s

Godenya

Hansik Goo

Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)

I M Teppanyaki & Wine

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Kam’s Roast Goose

Kappo Rin

Liu Yuan Pavilion

Loaf On

Louise

Man Ho (Admiralty)

Man Wah

Mandarin Grill + Bar

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

Mono

Mora - Promoted

Nagamoto

Neighborhood

New Punjab Club

Pang’s Kitchen

Petrus

Racines - New

Roganic

Ryota Kappou Modern

Seventh Son (Wan Chai)

Shang Palace

Spring Moon

Summer Palace

Sun Tung Lok

Sushi Saito

Sushi Wadatsumi

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

The Chairman

The Demon Celebrity

The Legacy House - Promoted

Tosca di Angelo

Vea

Whey

Xin Rong Ji

Yardbird

Yat Lok (Central)

Yat Tung Heen

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Yong Fu

Zest by Konishi

Zhejiang Heen

Zuicho

Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)

Amber

Mora

Roganic

Feuille - New

Michelin Guide Macau 2024



Three stars (2 restaurants)

Jade Dragon

Robuchon au Dôme

Two stars (5 restaurants)

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus

Feng Wei Ju

Mizumi (Macau)

The Eight

The Huaiyang Garden - Promoted

Wing Lei

One stars (8 restaurants)

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Chef Tam’s Seasons - New

Five Food Road

Lai Heen

Pearl Dragon

Sushi Kinetsu - New

Ying

Zi Yat Heen



Michelin Green star (Macau)

IFTM Educational Restaurant



Visit guide.michelin.com for the latest updates. Don’t forget to check out the 67 establishments in Hong Kong recognised for the 2024 Michelin Bib Gourmand.



