Chivas XV and Balmain's limited edition bottle is now available in Hong Kong

Two legendary houses, Chivas, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands, and Balmain, a well-known Parisian house with a long history of couture mastery, collaborated for a drop of limited edition Chivas XV bottle design. The partnership embraces the shared vision of the two pioneering brands, known for pushing boundaries and breaking outdated conventions. The collab fuses both the heritage and the house's outlook on creativity, innovation, and goals in promoting local street culture.

Photograph: Courtesy Chivas Chivas XV x Balmain bottle

The limited bottle release was launched in a lively party filled with music and dance in the heart of Central on November 17, introducing the artist and digital creator Asha Cuthbert and Hong Kong-born Filipino rapper JB – who donned the limited release of Balmain x Chivas XV collection which is not widely available in stores – as the brand ambassadors for the brand in Hong Kong.

Photograph: TA Chivas XV x Balmain launch at Faye

Photograph: Courtesy Chivas Hong Kong-born Filipino rapper JB

Photograph: Courtesy Chivas Asha Cuthbert launched as the brand ambassador of Chivas XV

The bottle, designed by Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing, features metallic armour and chain elements, a nod to Balmain's signature runway collections, and contains the warm amber liquid of Chivas XV's 15-year-old blended whisky – finished in casks that previously held Grande Champagne Cognac – with fruity sweetness and toasted oats, notes of oak and hints of grain, and apples with cinnamon.

Photograph: TA Jade Lau mixes Chivas XV cocktails at the launch of Chivas XV x Balmain

Photograph: TA Cocktails served in Chivas XV x Balmain glasses during the launch

Only 200 bottles are available in Hong Kong, so best get a bottle now in time for the festive season. The Balmain x Chivas XV limited edition release ($799) is now available at HK Liquor Store.

