Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Chivas XV x Balmain
Photograph: Courtesy Chivas

Chivas XV and Balmain's limited edition bottle is now available in Hong Kong

Only 200 bottles are available in Hong Kong, so add it to your must-buy festive gift before it's gone.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Two legendary houses, Chivas, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands, and Balmain, a well-known Parisian house with a long history of couture mastery, collaborated for a drop of limited edition Chivas XV bottle design. The partnership embraces the shared vision of the two pioneering brands, known for pushing boundaries and breaking outdated conventions. The collab fuses both the heritage and the house's outlook on creativity, innovation, and goals in promoting local street culture. 

Chivas XV x Balmain
Photograph: Courtesy ChivasChivas XV x Balmain bottle

The limited bottle release was launched in a lively party filled with music and dance in the heart of Central on November 17, introducing the artist and digital creator Asha Cuthbert and Hong Kong-born Filipino rapper JB – who donned the limited release of Balmain x Chivas XV collection which is not widely available in stores – as the brand ambassadors for the brand in Hong Kong.  

Chivas XV x Balmain
Photograph: TAChivas XV x Balmain launch at Faye
Hong Kong-born Filipino rapper JB
Photograph: Courtesy ChivasHong Kong-born Filipino rapper JB
Chivas XV x Balmain
Photograph: Courtesy ChivasAsha Cuthbert launched as the brand ambassador of Chivas XV

The bottle, designed by Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing, features metallic armour and chain elements, a nod to Balmain's signature runway collections, and contains the warm amber liquid of Chivas XV's 15-year-old blended whisky – finished in casks that previously held Grande Champagne Cognac – with fruity sweetness and toasted oats, notes of oak and hints of grain, and apples with cinnamon.   

Chivas XV x Balmain
Photograph: TAJade Lau mixes Chivas XV cocktails at the launch of Chivas XV x Balmain
Chivas XV x Balmain
Photograph: TACocktails served in Chivas XV x Balmain glasses during the launch

Only 200 bottles are available in Hong Kong, so best get a bottle now in time for the festive season. The Balmain x Chivas XV limited edition release ($799) is now available at HK Liquor Store.  

Recommended stories:
DarkSide launches new cocktail menu inspired by mahjong
Basehall is opening a new sister venue in Jardine House
Creamfields returns to Hong Kong in 2023

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.