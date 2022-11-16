Basehall is opening a new sister venue in Jardine House

Since their opening in 2020, Basehall has become a hotspot for hungry Hongkongers, serving them great bites from some of the best restaurants in the city. Continuing with this success, Basehall is set to open a new sister venue, Basehall 2, in Jardine House mid-December. Housing 13 independent food and beverage concepts under one roof, the new venue will be a unique epicentre of culinary talents.



Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Designed by Dix Design Studio, Basehall 2 is decked out with elements such as custom Chinese tile work, Japanese hand-chiselled oak panels, and more. The dining space will also house an event space – created in partnership with Test Kitchen Hong Kong – an 18-seat chef’s counter, as well as a hidden speakeasy-style concept designed by NCDA which is opening in early 2023.

Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Basehall 2 will be split into designated areas to direct crowd flow. Diners sitting at the Central Counter kiosks will be able to enjoy popular late-night Japanese and Korean bites while watching chefs preparing their food, while those at the Dice Kiosks can savour dishes from Michelin Guide-recognised eateries in Hong Kong.

Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Additionally, Basehall 2 will operate with sustainability in mind. Apart from being stylish and modern, the venue will also be using low-consumption lighting and upcycled elements in their design in order to reduce their carbon footprint.

Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Transforming from a dining destination where you can hang out with friends during the day, to a vibrant hub that’s great for late-night meals and drinking affairs in the evening, Basehall 2 is set to be a new go-to dining spot in town.

Stay tuned to Basehall’s Facebook, Instagram, and website for more updates and news of their grand opening. Find Basehall at ​​LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central.



Recommended stories:

7-Eleven teams up with Crocs for an exclusive shoe collaboration

Shake Shack is bringing back their black truffle burgers for a limited time

Historic State Theatre celebrates their 70th anniversary with new logo and immersive theatre dinner



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.