basehall 2 renderings
Photograph: Courtesy BasehallRendering of Basehall 2

Basehall is opening a new sister venue in Jardine House

The multi-concept food and beverage hall is set to open in December

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Since their opening in 2020, Basehall has become a hotspot for hungry Hongkongers, serving them great bites from some of the best restaurants in the city. Continuing with this success, Basehall is set to open a new sister venue, Basehall 2, in Jardine House mid-December. Housing 13 independent food and beverage concepts under one roof, the new venue will be a unique epicentre of culinary talents.

basehall 2 renderings
Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Designed by Dix Design Studio, Basehall 2 is decked out with elements such as custom Chinese tile work, Japanese hand-chiselled oak panels, and more. The dining space will also house an event space – created in partnership with Test Kitchen Hong Kong – an 18-seat chef’s counter, as well as a hidden speakeasy-style concept designed by NCDA which is opening in early 2023. 

basehall 2 renderings
Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Basehall 2 will be split into designated areas to direct crowd flow. Diners sitting at the Central Counter kiosks will be able to enjoy popular late-night Japanese and Korean bites while watching chefs preparing their food, while those at the Dice Kiosks can savour dishes from Michelin Guide-recognised eateries in Hong Kong.

basehall 2 renderings
Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Additionally, Basehall 2 will operate with sustainability in mind. Apart from being stylish and modern, the venue will also be using low-consumption lighting and upcycled elements in their design in order to reduce their carbon footprint.

basehall 2 renderings
Rendering of Basehall 2 | Photograph: Courtesy Basehall

Transforming from a dining destination where you can hang out with friends during the day, to a vibrant hub that’s great for late-night meals and drinking affairs in the evening, Basehall 2 is set to be a new go-to dining spot in town. 

Stay tuned to Basehall’s Facebook, Instagram, and website for more updates and news of their grand opening. Find Basehall at ​​LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central.

