Rumours are afloat that British rock band Coldplay will be playing in Hong Kong in early 2025 as part of their Music of the Spheres tour. Their last gig in the city was back in 2009 as part of their Viva La Vida tour, so it’s fair to say that Hongkongers are shaking with excitement to see the quartet rock the stage once again. Here’s all we know about their concert so far.

When and where is Coldplay’s concert in Hong Kong?

According to the South China Morning Post, a source informed them that the concert will take place in Kai Tak Stadium early next year.

When will Coldplay’s concert tickets be released?

Ticket sales are expected to launch at the beginning of 2025.

What is the setlist for Coldplay’s concert in Hong Kong?

There haven’t been any confirmed details yet, but based on the band’s setlists for other cities around the world, it's likely that they’ll perform big hits like Higher Power, The Scientist, Yellow, and A Sky Full of Stars.

Where is Kai Tak Stadium and why is it special?



This venue is located within Kai Tak Sports Park and has a 50,000-seat capacity as well as a retractable roof. Along with other facilities such as an indoor sports centre, a public sports ground, and various retail areas, the Sports Park is set to be one of the most anticipated openings for 2025.

Keep following this page for more updates in the future.





