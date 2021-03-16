Hong KongChange city
Photograph: Courtesy Cookie DPT

Cookie DPT launch CBD-infused cookies to help everyone chill

Fontaine Cheng
The continuously-growing CBD market in Hong Kong has seen its fair share of CBD products hitting the shelves. From beauty products blended with CBD, CBD-infused ingestible tinctures, refreshing CBD mints, CBD chocolates, and much more, CBD is here to stay. But with all its benefits, in which we have tried and tested a few ourselves, this may not be such a bad thing – especially in times like this when our stress levels skyrocket. And if you can combine this with the comfort of a cookie, well, isn't that what we all need right now?

Enter Cookie DPT's newest launch; a CBD infused chocolate chip cookie ($50) made with Life Pure CBD isolate powder. Each cookie has 40mg of this flavourless and odourless CBD isolate powder, which is extracted and distilled from the hemp plant, to help alleviate anxiety, and basically help you chill. The cookie itself is different from Cookie DPT's usual chunky style and is thinner, crisper, and chewier.

The cookie is available until April 18 at Cookie DPT locations including Basehall, Lee Garden One, Ocean Centre in Harbour City, and Found. The cookies can also be delivered when you order eight or more via @Cookie.DPT on Instagram or by emailing info@CookieDPT.com

For more information on all their other cookies, check out cookiedpt.com.

