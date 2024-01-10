Costco is opening in Shenzhen: Here's what you need to know

Costco is set to make its debut in South China with its first Shenzhen warehouse opening on January 12! Visitors will be able to browse through around 4,000 branded products and shop for everything from groceries and baked goods to household items, hardware, cosmetics, and more. And, perhaps our favourite part about grocery shopping, there'll be cooking and sampling stations set up throughout the store for customers to try before they buy.

How to apply for a Shenzhen Costco membership

Those aged 18 and over can apply for a Gold Star membership for an annual fee of RMB299, which comes with a complimentary household card for family members living at the same address. The memberships can be used at any Costco location around the world.

To sign up for a digital membership card, simply download the Costco app – which also grants you faster payment methods and access to seasonal promos – and follow the instructions to fill in your details such as your name, ID, address, and more. Do note that you will need to have a working Mainland China mobile number for this.

Photograph: Courtesy szlhq.gov.cn

Shenzhen Costco opening promotions

To celebrate the opening, those who sign up before January 12 will receive a RMB100 discount on the membership fee for the first year, followed by a discount of RMB60 for the automated renewal fee in the second year. WeChat Pay HK will also be offering various discounts and coupons. All members will also have free access to an on-site tire maintenance centre, an optometrist shop, and a hearing aid centre.

Where is the Shenzhen Costco and how to get there

To get to the new warehouse, hop on Shenzhen Metro Line 4 or 6 to reach Hongshan Station and take exit B to walk to the store. Alternatively, you can taxi it from Shenzhenbei (Shenzhen North) Railway Station, which will take you around 10 minutes or so. Visit costco.com.cn for more info.

Shenzhen Costco address: No. 68 Mindal Road, Longhua District, Shenzhen

