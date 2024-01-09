Hong Kong
HK Express
Photograph: Courtesy HK Express

HK Express to distribute over 19,000 free round-trip tickets on Wednesday

Here’s your chance to score a free trip courtesy of Hong Kong International Airport

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Kick off the new year with HK Express’ exclusive flight ticket giveaway! The airline recently announced on Instagram that they will be distributing 19,597 round trip tickets on a first-come, first-served basis – sponsored by the Hong Kong International Airport – to 13 popular destinations around the world, including Narita, Haneda, Kansai, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Okinawa, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, Seoul, Busan, Jeju, Bangkok, and Phuket. 

Hongkongers can begin applying for tickets on HK Express’ website from 10am on January 10. Participants must be 12 years and above, as well as have ordinary residence in Hong Kong to partake in the giveaway. In order to successfully claim tickets, participants will need to select their desired destination and travel period, enter their personal information, and add on any additional services (including checked-in baggage, seat selections, in-flight meals, and more). All participants will receive a booking confirmation email if their tickets have been successfully purchased.

Passengers will be subject to pay relevant taxes and surcharges for HK Express’ tickets. Please note that the giveaway is only available on HK Express’ website, and cannot be accessed on the airline’s app. Find more details about the giveaway on HK Express’ website.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Threads or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

