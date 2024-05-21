Hong Kong
Timeout

CTF Education
Photograph: Courtesy CTF Education

CTF Education launches summer camp series at new Education Hub

A new and immersive summer experience for the little ones

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung
Written by Chloe Loung
This summer, CTF Education Group (CTFEG) is launching its first Master Series Summer Camp to prepare kids and teens to get “future world ready”. Open to campers aged five to 14, the programme offers endless opportunities to develop new skills through exclusive courses led by expert educators and industry professionals. 

The camp has several different streams of focused enhancement and teaching in a variety of areas in both Mandarin and English, ranging from cultural exposure to scientific development. Children will be able to participate in unique activities such as conducting experiments on DNA recombination technology, exploring programming using drones and robots, practising the art of Guangcai (traditional hand-painted porcelain), producing and recording at the Guangzhou TV Station, and many more. Of course, there are still your typical camp activities, such as drama, musical theatre, and sports – all of which are held in state-of-the-art centres. 

CTF Education
Photograph: Courtesy CTF Education

Although it is located an hour away from Hong Kong by high-speed train, the camp provides spacious and well-equipped boarding facilities, allowing the kids to learn and grow with each other in a setting that fuels independence even after classes are over. 

Through bridging the gap between the home, the classroom, and the workplace, this summer Master Series camp will provide a special opportunity for children to transform themselves and explore the world around them, as well as expand their horizons while cultivating their creativity and imagination. 

Interested participants may refer to the programme brochure here, or get in touch via email: holidayprogrammes@educationhubgba.com. 

