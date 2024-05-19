Hong Kong Museum of the War of Resistance & Coastal Defence to open in September

The museum will be converted from the Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence in Shau Kei Wan

On May 17, the Hong Kong government published an amendment order in the Government Gazette outlining the conversion of the Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence (HKMCD) into the Hong Kong Museum of the War of Resistance & Coastal Defence. This change will take effect on September 3, marking the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

As Hong Kong's only military museum, the HKMCD sits on the former site of the 100-year-old Lyemun Fort, a fortification built by the British in 1887 and played an important role in safeguarding the city during the Battle for Hong Kong in 1941.

Under the new designation, the museum will shift its focus to the history of the War of Resistance, aiming to enhance awareness among the public about this pivotal chapter in China's history. A range of educational programmes will be launched, including lectures, study tours, workshops, exhibitions, and interactive dramas.

The museum's exhibition space will also be expanded to introduce more content on China's coastal fortifications in Hong Kong and Guangdong, further elaborating on the theme of coastal defence. The first thematic exhibition, to be co-presented with the Shenzhen Municipal Cultural Relics Bureau in September, will highlight the deeds of the East River Column in the joint resistance efforts in Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

The revamped museum will maintain its current opening hours, and admission will remain free. Visit hk.coastaldefence.museum for more information.

