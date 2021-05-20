Eight of Hong Kong’s top Indian chefs come together to cook for one epic charity dinner at Chaat

The catastrophic second wave of Covid-19 in India has been devastating, to say the least. India is at the epicentre of the pandemic with hospitals and health services struggling to deal with the terrifying amount of cases. Many countries and individuals, including Indians abroad, are doing what they can to help – even as they deal with the emotional impact of the situation. In Hong Kong, eight of the city’s top Indian chefs are joining forces to do just that and ‘Cook for India’.

Chaat’s pistachio lamb chops

Led by chef de cuisine Manav Tuli, the ‘Cook for India’ charity dinner will be held for one night only at Chaat in the Rosewood Hong Kong on June 7. All proceeds from the dinner, together with the donations from the hotel’s staff, will be donated to UNICEF to help India recover. He will be joined by seven Indian chefs from across Hong Kong including Yogesh Yadav of Gaylord Indian Restaurant, Sheldon Fonseca of The Mira Hong Kong, Pardeep Kumar Ray of The Foreign Correspondents Club, Samaira Coutinho Kavatkar who is also known as The Bombay East Indian Girl, Suveg Kavatkar of Caprice, Prabir Banerjee of Chaiwala, and Taran Chadha of Pondi. Each chef will cook and contribute one to two dishes for the menu, which is available at $2,788 per guest.

Gaylord’s chicken tikka

To kick off the charity dinner, Chaat will welcome guests with cocktails created by Rosewood Hong Kong’s director of bars Arkadiusz Rybak and DarkSide’s beverage manager Simone Rossi. The eight-course Indian feast will feature 16 different dishes and is paired with two wines. Highlights include a roasted blue lobster and morel mushroom cooked in Vin Jaune and Madras curry powder, Ajmode ke tandoori prawns, lamb chop masala, Mopla crab biryani, a Ghevar-style crispy honeycomb tart, and much, much more.

For bookings or to find out more, you can contact the Chaat directly on 3891 8732 or visit their website for more details.