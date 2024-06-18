Before leaving Hong Kong in 2021, American ice cream chain Emack & Bolio's was one of Hong Kong’s hottest dessert spots. They are known for serving generous portions of creatively flavoured ice cream on top of marshmallow and cereal-coated ice cream cones. Many were devastated to see the brand go, but just in time for the scorching summer heat, the Boston-based ice cream brand is returning to Hong Kong. We’ve got the scoop on all the important info you need to know, from where to purchase Emack & Bolio’s ice creams to what flavours they’ll be offering.

Where can I buy Emack & Bolio’s ice cream?

Even though the ice cream brand has announced its relaunch on Instagram, Emack & Bolio’s have not provided any information about opening a physical store in Hong Kong. For now, you can find Emack & Bolio’s ice creams on Gracefulbee’s website.

Which flavours of Emack & Bolio’s ice cream are currently available in HK?

You can purchase Emack & Bolio’s pint-sized tubs in flavours like grasshopper pie, Japanese matcha, Serious Chocolate Addiction (chocolate ice cream with fudge chunks and chocolate flakes), and Deep Purple Chip (black raspberry ice cream with white and dark chocolate chips). Each pint retails for $88, but customers can also buy all four flavours in a family pint package ($320), or add on two more pints of your choice for an additional $136.

Will there be an Emack & Bolio’s store in Hong Kong?

For now, Hongkongers will have to sit tight and wait. Depending on the feedback they receive from customers, they may consider opening a physical store in the future. According to Emack & Bolio’s Instagram account – “with all your likes, comments, and support, we believe we can continue our re-launch program, work towards our goal, and seeing each of you in a physical outlet ultimately”.





Follow Emack & Bolio’s on Instagram and stay tuned to our website for more information about the ice cream chain’s developments in the future.

