The Manor St. Regis Macao
Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis Macao

Embrace sustainability with The Manor St. Regis Macao’s latest menu

Indulge in a six-course menu spotlighting the finest seasonal and sustainable ingredients from around the globe

Written by
Pranali Gupta
Get ready for an extravagant feast at St. Regis Macao with their latest offering as part of the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific “House of Celebration” campaign. Programmes of the hotel all across the region aim to inspire guests to relive the timeless and storied festivities of the brand’s founding family, the Astors. 

St. Regis Macao
Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis MacaoThe Manor

The ‘Celebration of Place’ at The Manor at St. Regis Macao kicks off this summer, where sustainability takes the spotlight. A six-course menu crafted by executive Sous chef Michele Dell’Aquila will be available, spotlighting the finest seasonal and sustainable ingredients from around the globe. 

Dishes include Geay L’Ultime oyster from France, a Senryo eggplant, 5DO Cinq Degrés Ouest Brittany lobster, and Les Viviers de Noirmoutier Mediterranean red mullet. The showstopper of the menu is the melt-in-your-mouth Zen-Noh Miyazaki A5 wagyu. Guests can end their meal on a sweet note with a delicious taste of peach, and Marius Auda flowers dessert with organic flower honey, Marius Auda flowers, and The St. Regis signature blended tea with organic fresh peach. 

The Manor St. Regis Macao
Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis MacaoZen-Noh Miyazaki A5 Wagyu
The Manor St. Regis Macao
Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis MacaoPeach, and Marius Auda flowers

The Manor’s Celebrate Sustainability dinner menu is available daily at MOP1,388 per person and can be paired with the restaurant’s premium biodynamic and sustainable wines curated by Sommelier David Duan (+MOP1,988+ per person). 

Reserve seats via diningreservations.macao@stregis.com. Visit themanormacao.com for more information. 

