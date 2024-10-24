Enjoy unlimited wine and delectable bites at The Repulse Bay’s Wine Rally

Calling all oenophiles, the Repulse Bay is returning with its annual Wine Rally on November 6. For one evening only, the beachfront complex will transform its front lawn, sea view terrace, and marquee into an elaborate event space to showcase exquisite wines, sakes, and beers from over 70 global labels.

Photograph: Courtesy The Repulse Bay/Chris Lusher

Attendees can enjoy unlimited tasting portions of premium wines like Castello di Neive Barbaresco, CJ Pask Gimblett Road Chardonnay, Louis Latour Côte De Beaune Villages, and plenty more. And if you like to mix things up, the event will also offer elite sakes such as Jikon Omaci Hiire Jumai Ginjyo, and craft beers like Young Master Brewery’s Pilsner on draught.



Photograph: Courtesy The Repulse Bay/Chris Lusher

Don’t forget to pair your wines with a wide variety of nibbles from the Wine Rally’s live food stations, including serrano ham with tomato crostini, pacific crab cake with spicy tomato marmalade, pork slider and cheeseburgers, and more. There’ll also be live jazz performances and DJ sets to keep the spirits high all night long! Secure your tickets for the Wine Rally and visit The Repulse Bay’s website for more information about the wine event.



