Japan’s nationwide izakaya chain restaurant, Torikizoku, will be opening in Hong Kong this December! In case you haven’t heard of the chain before, Torikizoku is best known for its affordable prices, cosy atmosphere, and freshly prepared yakitori skewers. If you’re already itching to hit up this izakaya when they open later this year, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Torikizoku opening in Hong Kong?

The Japanese izakaya chain will open in Hong Kong this December. Keep an eye on their socials for the actual date.



Where will Torikizoku open in Hong Kong?

Once the restaurant is up and running, customers can find Torikizoku’s Hong Kong location at Shop 1108-1111, 1/F, Tuen Mun Town Plaza in Tuen Mun.

Photograph: Courtesy Torikizoku

What will be on Torikizoku’s Hong Kong’s menu?

It’s not been revealed yet, butHongkongers will likely get to chow down on the izakaya chain’s wide variety of chicken skewers available in three flavours – Torikizoku’s homemade sauce, salted, or an original spice blend. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Torikizoku will offer its entire menu, so we’ll get to enjoy their various appetisers, fried snacks, rice and noodle dishes, and speciality desserts like ice cream parfaits or mochi ice cream.

What is Torikizoku and why is it popular?

Torikizoku first opened in Osaka in 1985 and has since become one of Japan’s most popular izakaya chains due to its affordable and scrumptious offerings. Currently, the restaurant chain boasts up to 700 locations across Japan, as well as branches in countries such as the United States, Taiwan, and Korea.

Stay tuned for more information about the izakaya’s grand opening later this year.



