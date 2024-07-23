Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir to open without prior registration

Best known for its magnificent architecture, the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir is one of the most beautiful landmarks in Hong Kong. Although it is no longer in operation, the reservoir still stands tall and proud, now serving as a unique piece of the city’s history and culture. Here is our guide on how, where, and when you can visit this special monument.

Why is the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir famous?

Completed as early as 1904, the reservoir was originally called the Kowloon Tong Service Reservoir, and it was part of the old Kowloon Waterworks Gravitation Scheme. It was one of the largest reservoirs in service at the time, holding nearly 2.18 million gallons of water. Originally used for short-term storage of fresh water, the distribution system provided safe drinking water to residents in Kowloon. The reservoir, later known as the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir, was retired in 1970 but was rediscovered by the Water Supplies Department during land renovations in 2020. As the first circular underground reservoir and one of the oldest to exist in Hong Kong, it was rated as a Grade I historical monument by the Antiquities Advisory Board in 2021.

The reservoir is incredibly well-preserved, with functional components such as exhaust pipes, ventilation shafts, as well as water inlet and outlet pipes still kept in amazing condition, – but the most impressive of all is its architecture. Designed to resemble ancient Roman engineering, the historic site is decked out in granite columns, red brick arches, and semicircular channels that give it an artistic and elegant flair. If you visit in the afternoon on a sunny day, the light seeping through gives it an enchanting and mysterious air, offering a mesmerising glimpse of the past (as well as the perfect Instagram snap).

Photograph: Cara Hung

Where is the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir located?

While the impressive architecture is probably why you’re there, the scenery might take the cake. The former Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir is located on Woh Chai Shan, also known as Mission Hill. Standing at 86 metres tall, the open space at the top gives you an unmatched view of the district. Complete with plenty of greenery and hiking trails, you’ll be able to enjoy a visual feast even before you get to the reservoir – but that also means it’s a little harder to get there.

To visit the reservoir, take the MTR and hop onto the Kwun Tong line until you reach Shek Kip Mei Station. From there, you will need to start at Berwick Street, which can be found near the St. Francis of Assisi’s English Primary School, and walk up the mountain for about 15 minutes. It is a narrow path with some stairs, so remember to take it easy!

What are the opening hours of the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir?

The opening hours of the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir are from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm on Mondays to Sundays. The final admission time is 11.30am and 4.30pm each day, and the site will be closed on the first Tuesday of every month.

How do I sign up to visit the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir?

Starting from August 1, the reservoir will no longer require you to register in order to visit. It is open for free admission, but please note that there is a limit of 100 people that can come at a time, which will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

But if you’re interested in their guided tours, reservations will be available from 9 am on the first working day of every month. There will be one group session (25 to 38 people) held in the afternoon on weekdays, which you should book at least one month in advance, and two sessions for individuals (up to four people) on weekends that you should book at least four days in advance. If you are interested in signing up, remember to pay attention to the reservation time for the Sham Shui Po Reservoir Guided Tour.

Time Out tip: If you complete their questionnaire during your visit, you can get your hands on some free souvenirs! For more special announcements, you can stay updated on the Water Supply Department’s website.

