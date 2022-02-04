Find an 18K white gold diamond ring in one of Pane e Latte’s bombolonis this Valentine’s Day

There are many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. Go out for a lunch date, send your boo flowers, keep them sweet with some chocs, or you can take them to Pane e Latte in Stanley and buy one of their Lover’s Croissant Bombolonis. You never know, you might find an 18K white gold diamond ring inside.

Yes, you read that right, the Italian bakery and gelateria is stuffing expensive jewellery (worth $14,000 mind you!) inside a pastry so one lucky person can win some bling on February 14, 2022. The rest of us, well, we can still enjoy the croissant bomboloni, a hybrid invention of crisp, flaky pastry with a soft, pillowy centre filled with orange blossom crema.

Photograph: Courtesy Emphasis Jewellery Find this ring in a croissant bomboloni at Pane e Latte on February 14

The elegant 18K white gold diamond ring, in large size, is from Emphasis Jewellery’s Mystique Collection and features marquise-cut brilliant diamonds (total carat weight 0.26 ct) surrounding the centre princess-cut, square modified brilliant, diamond (total carat weight 0.11 ct, colour G-H, clarity SI1-SI2).

There is, of course, other baked goods, creamy gelato, and all-day breakfast to enjoy, but I already know what I’m going to order.

Photograph: Courtesy Pane e Latte Will you try your luck at Pane e Latte this Valentine's Day?

Pane e Latte

G/F, U-c Court, 25 Stanley Market Rd, Stanley

