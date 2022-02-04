Hong Kong
Timeout

Pane e Latte
Photograph: Courtesy Pane e Latte

Find an 18K white gold diamond ring in one of Pane e Latte’s bombolonis this Valentine’s Day

One lucky person will win the bling, worth $14K, on February 14.

Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Fontaine Cheng
There are many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. Go out for a lunch date, send your boo flowers, keep them sweet with some chocs, or you can take them to Pane e Latte in Stanley and buy one of their Lover’s Croissant Bombolonis. You never know, you might find an 18K white gold diamond ring inside.

Yes, you read that right, the Italian bakery and gelateria is stuffing expensive jewellery (worth $14,000 mind you!) inside a pastry so one lucky person can win some bling on February 14, 2022. The rest of us, well, we can still enjoy the croissant bomboloni, a hybrid invention of crisp, flaky pastry with a soft, pillowy centre filled with orange blossom crema. 

Emphasis Jewellery 18K white gold diamond ring
Photograph: Courtesy Emphasis JewelleryFind this ring in a croissant bomboloni at Pane e Latte on February 14

The elegant 18K white gold diamond ring, in large size, is from Emphasis Jewellery’s Mystique Collection and features marquise-cut brilliant diamonds (total carat weight 0.26 ct) surrounding the centre princess-cut, square modified brilliant, diamond (total carat weight 0.11 ct, colour G-H, clarity SI1-SI2).

There is, of course, other baked goods, creamy gelato, and all-day breakfast to enjoy, but I already know what I’m going to order.

Pane e Latte
Photograph: Courtesy Pane e LatteWill you try your luck at Pane e Latte this Valentine's Day?

Pane e Latte
G/F, U-c Court, 25 Stanley Market Rd, Stanley

