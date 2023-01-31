Celebrate this special day with your partner at Amber inside The Landmark Mandarin Oriental. Chef Richard Ekkebus has created a six-course lunch menu ($2,788 per person), as well as four or eight-course dinner menus ($2,418 for four courses, $3,798 for eight courses) to mark the occasion. Indulge in seasonal dishes like Ebisu winter oyster, Kamchata crab with shiro miso, Wagyu tenderloin with black winter truffles, and more.
Available: February 13, six-course lunch menu: 12pm-1.30pm, four-course dinner menu: 5.30pm-6.30pm, eight-course dinner menu: 8.30pm-9.15pm
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while we all have different ways of showing love to our partner, there’s no doubt a sumptuous meal is one of the quickest ways to someone’s heart. Whether you’re commemorating an anniversary, rekindling with your ex, or diving into a first date, these menus are sure to wow your partner.
