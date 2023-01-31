Hong Kong
zuma valentine's day menu 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

The best Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong

Fuel your appetite for romance with these menus

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while we all have different ways of showing love to our partner, there’s no doubt a sumptuous meal is one of the quickest ways to someone’s heart. Whether you’re commemorating an anniversary, rekindling with your ex, or diving into a first date, these menus are sure to wow your partner.

RECOMMENDED: Get ready to celebrate the romantic occasion with our ultimate guide to Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's best Valentine’s Day menus

Amber
Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Amber

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Celebrate this special day with your partner at Amber inside The Landmark Mandarin Oriental. Chef Richard Ekkebus has created a six-course lunch menu ($2,788 per person), as well as four or eight-course dinner menus ($2,418 for four courses, $3,798 for eight courses) to mark the occasion. Indulge in seasonal dishes like Ebisu winter oyster, Kamchata crab with shiro miso, Wagyu tenderloin with black winter truffles, and more.

Available: February 13, six-course lunch menu: 12pm-1.30pm, four-course dinner menu: 5.30pm-6.30pm, eight-course dinner menu: 8.30pm-9.15pm

Bluhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Bluhouse

Bluhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Save yourself a trip to Italy this V-Day by enjoying the same authentic Italian dishes from BluHouse. Order a la carte menu items like carpaccio di manzo ($308), spaghetti gragnanesi ($488), and pizza al tartufo nero ($208), or treat your partner and yourself to The Dining Room’s six-course St. Valentine’s menu ($1,580), offering dishes like roasted A5 Wagyu sirloin and Mediterranean baby squid.

Available: February 14, BluHouse 11.30-10pm, The Dining Room: 6pm-10pm

Bifteck
Photograph: Courtesy Bifteck

Bifteck

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Head to Bifteck to experience their five-course Sois Ma Valentine ($1,080 per person) menu. Start your meal with an hors d’oeuvre trio before enjoying carpaccio of slow cooked Miyazaki A5 rump and a Boston tsukemen with shrimp bisque. For entrees, select between Bifteck’s signature dry aged ribeye and Wagyu dish or roasted sea bream with Manila clams and tomato dashi. Finally, round out your night with a dessert surprise that’ll be sure to impress your date. Bifteck also offers a wine pairing (four glasses for $368) option, so you can dial up the mood during your meal.

Available: February 11-14, 6pm-10pm

Carbone
Photograph: Courtesy Carbone

Carbone

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Commemorate V-Day with your SO at Carbone with their seven-course menu ($1,388 per person). Rev up the romance with a portion of oysters, then pick your choice of antipasti before moving onto selecting between their spicy rigatoni vodka or lobster ravioli for your pasta dish. Follow that up by stuffing your face with Carbone’s signature Mario’s meatballs, choosing between a whole branzino or ribeye Diana as your entree, and concluding your dinner with a slice of carrot cake or NY lemon cheesecake for dessert.

Available: February 14

Caprice
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

Caprice

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Looking to impress your special someone? Treat them to a seven-course menu ($4,288 per person) at Caprice, where you can savour dishes such as roasted Brittany blue lobster with black truffle, poached Miéral chicken breast with Albufera sauce, and scallop cushion with seaweed. Additionally, you can also opt for a wine pairing for your meal (+$2,480 per person) to round out this indulgent dining experience.

Available: February 14

Glasshouse by Asaya Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Glasshouse by Asaya Kitchen

Glasshouse by Asaya Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Embrace Mediterranean flavours during Valentine’s Day in their celebratory dinner menu ($4,888 per person). With plenty of lush dishes such as black cod with a bay leaf crust, artichoke consommé, and butter poached lobster, this menu is sure to knock you and your partner’s socks off. Aside from getting to enjoy a complimentary glass of rosé champagne, you’ll also get to delight in a live harpist performance from 7pm to 9pm during your meal.

Available: February 14

Hue Dining
Photograph: Courtesy Hue Dining

Hue Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Immerse yourselves in a gorgeous view of Victoria Harbour at Hue Dining as you and your partner feast on their three-course ($1,080 per person) or four-course ($1,160 per person) dinner menu. Pick your starter course from dishes like razor clams with pickled strawberries, 36-month Iberico ham served with pea panna cotta, home-made cheese curds with beetroot, or onion assiette. Options for entrees then include onion-crusted Wagyu flank, Atlantic sea bass, Australian lamb rack, and potato gnocchi. Finally, select between dark chocolate profiteroles, pavlova with macerated cherries, or a trio selection of cheeses for dessert.

Available: February 14

Magistracy Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Magistracy Dining Room

Magistracy Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • Central

This Valentine’s Day, Magistracy Dining Room is offering a private balcony table for you and your partner to bask in the season’s romantic atmosphere while delighting in Magistracy’s menu that highlights London’s timeless dishes. Complete with shucked oysters, Petrossian Tsar Imperial Ostressa caviar, Brittany blue lobster thermidor, prime rib, sticky toffee pudding, and more, this sumptuous menu promises the whole nine yards.

Available: February 13-19

Osteria Marzia
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Osteria Marzia

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Wan Chai

Transport your taste buds to the sunny Italian coast with Osteria Marzia’s San Valentino ad Amalfi menu ($788 per person). This Valentine’s season, you’ll get to try a selection of seafood starters like fresh oysters, octopus, and cuttlefish, spaghetti with Bronte pistachios and anchovies, acqua pazza, side dishes like broccolini and zucchini, and chef Luca Marinelli’s lemon-misu, a limoncello twist on the classic Italian dessert.

Available: February 13-19

Sake Central
Photograph: Courtesy Sake Central

Sake Central

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

Mark the special occasion by booking a table for Sake Central’s five-course menu ($558 without sake; $588 with sake pairings). Diners will be greeted with a glass of sparkling sake before getting to dig into Japanese-inspired dishes like grey oyster with jalapeño granita, scallop with celery and yuzu kosho, and Wagyu ochazuke with wasabi and housemade furikake. Complete your delectable meal by savouring a serving of Kumamoto musk melon paired with single origin chocolate and Ishigaki salt ice cream for dessert.

Available: February 14-18

Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma

Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

Savour in Zuma’s a la carte and seasonal dishes in their Valentine’s Day tasting menu ($1,580 per person). Highlights of the menu include dishes such as wagyu tataki with black truffle, a premium sashimi collection, toro maki with chilli tenkasu, A4 Miyazaki Wagyu sirloin with tahoon sauce, and lobster tempura with ponzu and wasabi sauce. As an extra touch, Zuma has also created a beautifully decorated raspberry fondant that’s sure to conclude the tasting menu on a romantic note.

Available: February 14

