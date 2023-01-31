Hong Kong
la maison du chocolat
Photograph: La Maison du Chocolat/Facebook

Hong Kong’s best chocolate shops

It’s never too choco-late to get your hands on some sweet treats

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Chocolates are a must-have for any occasion. But instead of settling for something you could easily grab from the convenience store, treat yourself to a decadent selection from one of these stores below. From decadent truffles to crunchy pralines, follow our guide to discover the best chocolate shops in Hong Kong. 

RECOMMENDED: Get ready to celebrate V-Day with our ultimate guide to Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Bel-zims
Photograph: Courtesy Bel-Zims

Bel-zims

  • Shopping
  • Sha Tin

Known for locally-produced artisanal chocolates, Bel-Zims' range of sweet treats rely on pure cocoa butter and natural ingredients imported from Belgium. Originally from Belgium, founder Jacky Vergot has dedicated more than 40 years to perfecting handcrafted chocolates in his home country. Bel-Zims offers a tempting selection of chocolates, mousses, and hazelnut-chocolate spreads, but make sure you try their signature chocolate cereal collections featuring milk, dark, and white chocolate, as well as white chocolate with raspberry. 

Available at bel-zims.com.hk

Butterfly Patisserie
Butterfly Patisserie

Butterfly Patisserie

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Butterfly Patisserie at the Rosewood is well known amongst Hongkongers for its selection of sweet desserts which are all works of art, delicately crafted in bright colours and interesting shapes to make them look as good as they taste. Their chocolate blocks, which come with hammers to smash it all up, as well as truffles and brittles are all worth trying. 

Available in-store and rosewoodhkshop.com

Charbonnel et Walker
Photograph: Courtesy Charbonnel et Walker

Charbonnel et Walker

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets
  • Central

Founded in 1875 and holding a Royal Warrant, Britain's finest chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker is available in Hong Kong and offers luxury boxes of chocolates at their Prince’s building pop-up and online store. Known for their rich and velvety truffles, such as their signature Pink Marc de Champagne chocolate truffles with Champagne-infused milk chocolate dusted with powdered sugar, a box of these will please any sweet tooth.

Available at charbonnel.com.hk

Chokohood
Photograph: Courtesy Chokohood

Chokohood

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tai Hang

Hong Kong chocolate brand Chokohood is a chocolate-inspired café founded by chocolate educator Katie Chan. They make small batch bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin cacao beans from Chiang Mai and Taiwan which come as packaged chocolate bars, homebaked goodies and more. Check their socials to sign up for fun chocolate tastings and boozy pairing workshops.

Conspiracy Chocolate
Photograph: Courtesy Conspiracy Chocolate

Conspiracy Chocolate

This small-batch bean-to-bar chocolatier based in Hong Kong offers unconventional chocolates for the adventurous. Using beans from a single farm in Vietnam, Conspiracy Chocolate makes their chocs with only two ingredients: cacao and raw organic cane sugar – with no additives – for a 75 percent dark, nutrient-dense vegan bar. Try out some of their inventive flavour combos, like Sichuan pepper, raspberry timut or yuzu. 

Available at conspiracychocolate.com

Dedicated
Photograph: Dedicated/Facebook

Dedicated

  • Shopping
  • Specialist food and drink
  • Cheung Sha Wan

Sourcing high quality cocoa beans from all corners of the world, Dedicated creates handcrafted chocolate bars without adding any cocoa butter, chemicals, or additives. Their Single Origin chocolate bars showcase the flavour nuances of cacao beans from different countries, such as the subtle bitterness from Peruvian Ucayali beans or fruity notes from Tanzanian Kokoa Kamili beans. Purchase your order of chocolate bars, cakes, cocoa powder, and more from their online website. 

Available at dedicatedchocolate.com

Godiva
Photograph: Courtesy Godiva Hong Kong

Godiva

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets
  • Central

Originating from Belgium's global chocolate capital, Godiva is the go-to place to satisfy any sweet tooth, thanks to its wide range of chocolates and chocolate-covered snacks. Bestsellers include signature truffles and dark assortment gift boxes. There are many stores in Hong Kong and most also offer freshly made soft serve and a medley of chocolate drinks to satisfy all your chocolate cravings.

Available at godiva.com.hk

Hakawa Chocolate
Photograph: Courtesy Hakawa Chocolate

Hakawa Chocolate

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets
  • Sheung Wan

Organic chocolate workshop Hakawa Chocolate is a homegrown business whose devotion to Hong Kong is in the name: Hakawa is a portmanteau of Hong Kong and kakawa, the word for chocolate in the Olmec language. Find it at the end of Gough Street, where you’ll see the glowing ‘Bean to Bar’ sign before you see the tiny storefront. Licensed as a food factory, a two-person team inside makes chocolate sweet treats ranging from truffles, bars, and drinks every day and the resulting flavour has an intensity that’s hard to find anywhere else.

La Maison du Chocolat
Photograph: Courtesy La Maison du Chocolat Hong Kong

La Maison du Chocolat

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Central

The French are known experts on cheese and wine, but they’re also mad geniuses when it comes to chocolates. La Maison du Chocolat, the premier chocolate boutique from Paris, produces collections of luxury artisanal chocolates made with its signature silky smooth ganache and crunchy pralinés. Their experience spreads into the pastry world as well, as they offer authentic French macarons stuffed with decadent fillings between their delicate, shimmery shells.

Available at lamaisonduchocolat.com

Leonidas
Photograph: Courtesy Leonidas HK

Leonidas

Boasting more than 1,300 stores worldwide and rated as one of Belgium's best chocolatiers, Leonidas is a world-renowned brand that produces fresh chocolates made with 100% pure cocoa butter and natural ingredients. Offering a plethora of chocolate selections, you can find everything here from lucky bags, chocolate pops sculpted into adorable animals, and gift boxes of every size. Unlike typical gift sets, where chocolates are arranged in separate grids all nice and neat, Leonidas gives you the satisfaction of filling the box up to the brim.

Available at leonidas.com.hk

Royce’ Chocolate

Royce’ Chocolate

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Founded in Hokkaido in 1983, Royce is a renowned Japanese brand that produces a range of chocolates and sweet treats, including chocolate-coated potato chips, wafers, and cookies. One of our favourites, the signature Nama chocolate is made with fresh cream and a hint of liquor (non-alcoholic options are also available), is incredibly rich and smooth. It melts deliciously in the mouth and comes with a sprinkling of decadent cocoa powder on top. It's available in five flavours: au lait, Champagne Pierre Mignon, bitter, white, and green tea. 

Available at citysuper.com.hk

See’s Candies Chocolate Shop
Photograph: Courtesy See's Candies Hong Kong

See’s Candies Chocolate Shop

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets
  • Central

Offering chocolates and candies as far as the eye can see, you’re spoilt for choices at See’s. Catering to all kinds of taste buds and preferences, you’re bound to find something here–whether you like your chocs with soft and gooey centres or dotted with nuts for a satisfying crunch. For gifting, there are tons of beautiful heart-shaped packaging and assortment boxes to choose from, or you can handpick and curate your own box.

The Chocolate Club
Photograph: Courtesy The Chocolate Club

The Chocolate Club

This premium chocolate importer and distributor is here to change how we view and taste chocolate. Led by chocolate expert Katie Chan, The Chocolate Club works with producers that use only high-quality cacao beans that naturally impart a range of flavours in their bars, from berries and raisin to hazelnut, and ditches any artificial ingredients. With such attention to detail and an extensive collection of products for purchase, you know that the chocolates they stock are top-shelf quality. You can pick them up at supermarkets like City’super, as well as their online store. 

Available at thechocolateclubhk.com

Venchi
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi HK

Venchi

  • Shopping
  • Wan Chai

The century-old chocolatier is famed for using the finest natural ingredients imported from Italy. While it offers a collection of luxurious gift boxes, a much more popular and fun option is to pick and mix your favourite Piedmont chocolates which are wrapped individually in colourful foil. If you’re looking for something more decadent, pick up one of their chocolate spreads to indulge in. With more than forty flavours to salivate over, Venchi is the closest we'll ever get to Willy Wonka’s factory.

