Known for locally-produced artisanal chocolates, Bel-Zims' range of sweet treats rely on pure cocoa butter and natural ingredients imported from Belgium. Originally from Belgium, founder Jacky Vergot has dedicated more than 40 years to perfecting handcrafted chocolates in his home country. Bel-Zims offers a tempting selection of chocolates, mousses, and hazelnut-chocolate spreads, but make sure you try their signature chocolate cereal collections featuring milk, dark, and white chocolate, as well as white chocolate with raspberry.
Available at bel-zims.com.hk