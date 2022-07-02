Flow Academy's inflatable water sports arena Aqua Park returns for the summer

Cool off from the heat this summer and make a splash at Flow Academy's inflatable water sports arena Aqua Park. Open from now until September 30, the park features everything from slides and obstacle courses to paddles boats, a kids lake pool, and even a pet swimming zone.

1. Inflatable obstacle course (Thrill level: ★★★☆☆)

There are various kid-friendly obstacles available but if you're hoping to take on a challenge, try out more difficult obstacles such as the hanging rings and macaroon bridge, before climbing up the inflatable yellow tower to tackle the slide and water bouncer.

2. Giant water seesaw (Thrill level: ★★☆☆☆)

Perfect for couples (or your best frenemy), the giant seesaw requires each player to move back and forth vigorously on either side of the seesaw to try and chuck their opponent into the water. Don't worry about falling in as there will be lifeguards to help you out.

3. Six-metre-tall water bouncer (Thrill level: ★★★★★)

For the water bouncer, you will need to climb onto the very tip of the yellow bouncer, but don't get too comfortable as a staffer will jump down onto the bouncer, which will propel you up into the air and back in the water. For first-time players or those who might be scared of heights, you can request for staffers to take it easy on you and control how high up you will go.

4. Paddle boats and pedal kayaks (Thrill level: ★☆☆☆☆)

If you've had enough of the splashing action, try out the paddle boats or pedal kayaks that are perfect for families. Aqua Park also has a pet swimming zone for your fur babies to swim about (an additional charge of $150 per pet for a life jacket and dryer rentals).

Flow Academy Aqua Park

Address: Lake Egret Nature Park, 2 Hung Lam Drive, Tai Po Kau

Date: Now until September 30

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday; 11.30am-1.30pm, 1.45pm-4.15p, 4.30pm-6.30pm

Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays: 10am-12pm, 12.15pm-2.15pm, 2.30pm-4.30pm, 4.45pm-8.45pm

Price: $188-$218 per person

Click here to grab your tickets online

