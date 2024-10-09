American handcrafted gourmet popcorn specialist Garrett Popcorn recently announced on Facebook that it will close all its Hong Kong outlets by the end of October. The brand thanked its customers for their support over the last 13 years, and mentioned “We loved being part of your city and look forward to returning one day soon”.

Photograph: Facebook/Garrett Popcorn Shops

Founded in Chicago in 1949, this vendor was best known for churning out kettle-cooked popcorn in classic flavours, as well as their signature sweet and savoury Chicago Mix – a blend of caramel and cheddar cheese-coated popcorn. The international brand first arrived in Hong Kong in 2011 at IFC Mall and eventually expanded to have a total of five locations across the city.

We’re definitely going to miss walking past Garett’s stores and catching a whiff of that sweet, sweet caramel.



