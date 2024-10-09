Before The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 awards ceremony takes place in Barcelona on October 22, the prestigious list of drinking venues that are ranked 51 to 100 has just been announced. This year’s list spans 35 different cities across the world, with 12 new entries from cities such as Copenhagen, Dubai, Hiriketiya, Kuala Lumpur, as well as Hong Kong.



Photograph: Courtesy The Savory Project

After earning spots within the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list this July, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong’s cocktail bar, Argo, secured its place on The World’s Best list at number 58; while the recipient of the London Essence Best New Opening Award, The Savory Project, cliched a position at number 82.



Photograph: Courtesy Argo

We’re eager to see how the rest of Hong Kong’s bars that earned top industry accolades, like Bar Leone or Coa, will stack up in the final rankings. Don’t forget to tune into the live broadcast ceremony of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 on Tuesday, October 22, on The World’s 50 Best Bars’ Facebook page and Youtube channel.



Recommended stories:

We went to a terrifying Kowloon Walled City-themed haunted house in Hong Kong

Bibigo Bapsang opens first global location in Hong Kong

Sheung Wan-based Italian restaurant Posso to close this November

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.