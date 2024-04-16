Broadway International Group will bring the International Tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to make its Hong Kong stage debut. Led by the original director of the North American tour and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, this popular musical is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, and still remains as beloved as ever. You may already be familiar with the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, but the stage production is a whole new experience that deserves to be seen and appreciated in its own right. Read on to find out more about this revival.

Photograph: Courtesy Harmony Studio SG

How long will The Sound of Music run in Hong Kong?

Due to overwhelmingly positive responses from Hong Kong audiences, The Sound of Music has decided to add an extra 24 shows to the season, so the musical will be in town from April 16 to June 9. Shows will run from Tuesdays through to Sundays, with weekend matinee performances. The Sound of Music will be performed in English with Chinese subtitles provided.

How much are tickets for The Sound of Music?

Tickets range from $588 to $1,188, and can be purchased on their official website. Its seasons in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the soon-to-open Shanghai are all sell-out shows, so grab those tickets if you haven’t yet.

Photograph: Courtesy Harmony Studio SG

What is The Sound of Music about?

Based on the 1949 memoir The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta von Trapp, the musical follows the free-spirited Maria Rainer, who initially wants to join a monastery as a nun. When the Mother Abbess tells her to explore her options before deciding if she truly wants the monastic life, Maria gets a job working as a governess to the seven children of Captain Georg von Trapp, a widower.

Through a series of adventures and misadventures, she pushes back against the Captain’s militaristic approach to running his household, and eventually ignites the love of music in the von Trapp family, all set against the turmoil of a World War II backdrop.

Photograph: Broadway International Group The Sound of Music musical production

What are some highlights of The Sound of Music?

Boasting some of the best-known musical numbers in musical theatre, audiences will probably have to hold back from joining in with songs such as My Favourite Things and Do-Re-Mi. The von Trapp children also turn in a heartwarming and comical number in So Long, Farewell. Lastly, the hauntingly beautiful Edelweiss, which the Captain sings as a farewell to his homeland of Austria, never fails to tug at heartstrings.

The stage musical also contains songs that are not present in the movie musical, so do look out for those numbers. Suffice to say you will leave the theatre humming The Sound of Music songs for days afterward.

Photograph: Courtesy Broadway International Group The Sound of Music musical production

Who are some of The Sound of Music cast members?

New York-based Natalie Duncan, who has previously starred in productions like Les Miserables and The Little Mermaid, plays the lead role of Maria, while Corey Greenan stars across Duncan as Captain von Trapp. He has previously been in productions of Mamma Mia!, Evita, and West Side Story. Meanwhile, Lauren Kidwell, who is also a director and acting coach, takes on the role of Mother Abbess.

Recommended:

Goldfinger sweeps prizes at 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards, while A Guilty Conscience wins top slot

Movie tickets will sell for just $30 on Cinema Day

Digital payment platform finally approved for Hong Kong taxis

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.