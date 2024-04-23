Hong Kong
Kiztopia Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia Mock-up for reference only

Hong Kong's largest Kiztopia to open in Tseung Kwan O this May

This second location is inspired by space!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
After its successful Hong Kong debut in 2022, Kiztopia is set to make a grand return to the city this May with its second location at Park Central, Tseung Kwan O. Boasting a spacious Astro-themed area spanning 13,000sq ft, the new venue is thoughtfully designed to resonate with the tech-savvy upbringing of Gen Alpha, featuring 19 play areas that offer innovative challenges like robotics competitions, interactive devices, and projection technology.

Kiztopia Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy KiztopiaMock-up for reference only

The highlight of the playground is the expansive 'Mojo Zone', which introduces two thrilling additions: the adrenaline-pumping 'Speedy Slide' with an 8.5-meter descent, and the dynamic 'Volcanic Slide', where young adventurers can ascend the volcano-shaped structure and zoom down into a ball pit resembling flowing lava.

Kiztopia Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy KiztopiaMock-up for reference only

Additionally, the signature ‘Occupational Experience Zone’, designed to enhance eight key intelligences in children, will feature two new professional roles – the Honey's Farm and the Raby's Clinic – where kids can immerse themselves in play and learning alongside the beloved Kiztopia characters. More details about the new outlet will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Address: Shop G35, Park Central, 9 Tong Tak Street Kowloon, Tseung Kwan O

