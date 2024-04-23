Hong Kong's largest Kiztopia to open in Tseung Kwan O this May

After its successful Hong Kong debut in 2022, Kiztopia is set to make a grand return to the city this May with its second location at Park Central, Tseung Kwan O. Boasting a spacious Astro-themed area spanning 13,000sq ft, the new venue is thoughtfully designed to resonate with the tech-savvy upbringing of Gen Alpha, featuring 19 play areas that offer innovative challenges like robotics competitions, interactive devices, and projection technology.

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia Mock-up for reference only

The highlight of the playground is the expansive 'Mojo Zone', which introduces two thrilling additions: the adrenaline-pumping 'Speedy Slide' with an 8.5-meter descent, and the dynamic 'Volcanic Slide', where young adventurers can ascend the volcano-shaped structure and zoom down into a ball pit resembling flowing lava.

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia Mock-up for reference only

Additionally, the signature ‘Occupational Experience Zone’, designed to enhance eight key intelligences in children, will feature two new professional roles – the Honey's Farm and the Raby's Clinic – where kids can immerse themselves in play and learning alongside the beloved Kiztopia characters. More details about the new outlet will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Address: Shop G35, Park Central, 9 Tong Tak Street Kowloon, Tseung Kwan O

Recommended:

Guide to S20 Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival

Interview: ‘The Sound of Music’ cast is reviving the original music for Hong Kong audiences

Hong Kong’s new sports and retail complex Go Park Sai Sha will open soon

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.