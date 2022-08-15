Government launches city-wide programme to 'clean up' the city

Aiming to beautify the city, a government clean-up programme that will ramp up the cleaning of over 600 hygiene black spots across the city kicked off on August 14. Launched by the District Matters Co-ordination Task Force, the programme sees various departments join hands to tackle cleaning in the dirtiest parts of the city, educate the public and encourage community participation in keeping our streets clean, and step up law enforcement.

According to Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho, the first phase of the operation from August to October will include increasing cleansing and disinfection work, stepping up inspection on hotspots, hiring specialists to perform pest and rodent control, and installing CCTV surveillance systems at garbage collection depots to combat illegal dumping of garbage in public housing estates. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department will be using new technologies such as pressure washer surface cleaners, leaf blowers, and mini-mechanical sweepers to enhance street cleaning.

The government hopes that after the three-month programme, the public will see notable improvements in hygiene levels across urban areas in the city and that a new culture of keeping the environment clean can be nurtured. Authorities encourage the public to lodge complaints through the government hotline to reflect any hygiene concerns in specific areas. "To achieve sustained environmental improvements, collaboration between the community and the government is needed," says Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology. "I hope that members of the public can support and participate in the efforts"

