Bakehouse opens its fifth location in Causeway Bay

Bakehouse has sent Hong Kong into a frenzy over their handcrafted baked goods, and it’s not hard to see why. Opening their latest branch in Causeway Bay on August 12, the new store will offer all the good ‘ol Bakehouse classics, such as the signature egg tarts, European-style sourdough bread, and flaky pastries ranging from pretzel croissant twists to apple crumble danishes.

Pastries on display | Photograph: Courtesy Bakehouse

In addition to the crowd favourites, Bakehouse has also created five new exclusive items found only at the Causeway Bay branch, including treats like tiramisu danish, miso caramel and banana croissant, espresso caramel éclair, jalapeño cheese danish, and sourdough kanelbulle.

Causeway Bay branch exclusive pastries | Photograph: Cherry Chan

The Causeway Bay branch will also house a state-of-the-art Gisen W6A coffee roaster that produces Brew, the bakery’s house-blend coffee beans. Collaborating with Patrik Rolf, the founder of April Coffee in Copenhagen; Bakehouse’s roast has the perfect notes and balanced flavour to pair with their selection of bread and pastries. Try out the wide range of coffee-infused beverages, such as the Sweet Vinegar Cold Brew, which combines roselle and sweetened black vinegar in a cold brew; Golden Dirty, where espresso is poured over spice-infused oat milk; or the Coconut Twist, a unique cold brew topped with creamy coconut foam and a mini egg tart. The Brew coffee blend will soon be available across all Bakehouse outlets in Hong Kong.

Coconut Twist, Sweet Vinegar Cold Brew, and Golden Dirty | Photograph: Cherry Chan

Operating from 8am to 9pm, Bakehouse’s Causeway Bay branch is a great location to grab your breakfast on the way to work and satiate those late night pastry cravings. Visit their location at 16 Kai Chiu Road, Causeway Bay.

