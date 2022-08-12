Ocean Park launches Metaverse game to honour giant panda An An

In honour of the giant panda An An, who sadly passed away in July, Ocean Park has partnered with the app Adventure in Reality (AiR) to bring the dearly-missed panda 'back to life' in its first Metaverse game.

In the game, players can find out fun facts about the vulnerable panda species, learn about the conservation of pandas, and become a caretaker to An An by earning hearts and flowers in various mini-games and tasks. A special edition of the game can also be unlocked by scanning a QR code presented at the Amazing Asian Animals zone at Ocean Park. Upon doing so, users will get to play and interact with Ocean Park's panda Ying Ying in the Metaverse. You can also win rewards such as Ocean Park admission tickets by completing tasks, collecting game cards, and levelling up in the challenges.

Even if pandas aren't quite your thing, you'll be happy to hear that Ocean Park will further release other gameplays on the app based on themes such as the attraction's iconic Halloween Fest and NFTs featuring the Park's mascots, Whiskers and Friends. The AiR mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. Please note that the game is only available in Chinese.

