Following last year’s delicious collab, world-renowned French pastry chef Pierre Hermé returns with yet another macaron-infused ice cream range with Häagen-Dazs. This summer, sweet tooths can dig into a new vanilla and blueberry ice cream, which contains ripples of blueberry and blackcurrant sauce and mini macaron shells swirled together in indulgent vanilla ice cream.Along with the new flavour, Häagen-Dazs has also re-released their previous collaborative flavours with Hermé, which include strawberry and raspberry, double chocolate ganache, as well as yuzu and lemon.

Customers can purchase all four of Häagen-Dazs’ macaron-infused ice creams in mini cups (100ml) and pint-sized tubs (420ml). Additionally, the vanilla and blueberry, as well as strawberry and raspberry flavours, will be released in ice cream bars coated in a crispy shell topped with macaron bits.

Häagen-Dazs has also created an array of sweet treats made with the macaron-infused ice creams, which can be enjoyed at their store locations in the city. Sip on silky ice cream beverages ($69 each) combined with fresh fruits, indulge in ice cream sundaes in cups or cones ($85 each), or sink your teeth into an ice cream cake with a friend ($439 for small, $569 for medium, $669 for large). Visit Häagen-Dazs locations in Hong Kong (except Diamond Hill) to try the new dessert items, or purchase the ice cream cakes on Häagen-Dazs' website.



