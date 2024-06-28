The weather has been absolutely scorching lately, and it looks like it might continue for a while longer – we could even be getting close to breaking the record for the longest heatwave in Hong Kong since the weather warning system was introduced. The Very Hot Weather warning has been in place since the morning of Thursday, June 20, and according to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), these sweltering conditions will likely continue across Friday and Saturday, with a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius or above.

The current record for a heatwave in Hong Kong was back in 2016, when the Very Hot Weather warning was in place for nine consecutive days. Should the warning still be in force on Saturday, June 29, it will reach the 10th day on record. While HKO classifies temperatures of 33 to 34 degree Celsius as ‘very hot’, they warned in a press conference on June 27 that it may reach 35 degree Celsius and above, which is classed as ‘extremely hot’. Despite showers predicted over the weekend through till Tuesday, the subtropical ridge that’s causing the current bout of hot weather will cover southeastern China again around the middle of next week, which means that temperatures are liable to rise once more.

The HKO reminds Hongkongers to take precautions against heat stroke by staying hydrated and getting adequate rest. The elderly, pregnant women, children, and people with chronic illnesses are also more likely to feel unwell under extremely hot conditions, so extra care should be given to the more vulnerable.

