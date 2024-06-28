Subscribe
Artisan bakery The Baker & The Bottleman releases a lineup of 20 new pastries

The Wan Chai-based bakery has whipped up an array of sweet and savoury creations

Cherry Chan
Written by
Staff Writer
The Baker & The Bottleman new products
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman
Simon Roganic’s modern artisan bakery by day and wine bar by evening, The Baker and The Bottleman, has just churned out 20 new bakery products for customers to sink their teeth into. Those with a penchant for sweets can try the bakery’s dark chocolate and hazelnut or pistachio croissant crisps ($40 each), or munch on their doughnut jam croissant ($35) to experience two treats fused into one indulgent morsel.

The Baker & The Bottleman new products
The Baker & The Bottleman has also created three kinds of buns ($40 each) – bacon maple walnut, mixed berry crumble, and apple crumble – that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Don’t forget to sample treats such as choux pastries in flavours like banana or mango and coconut ($35 each); indulgent double chocolate rye muffins ($28); or irresistible miso and toffee flapjack cookies ($25 each).

The Baker & The Bottleman new products
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman | (L) Vegetable focaccia, (R) Vegetable and ham & cheese quiche

As for savouries, The Baker and The Bottleman has prepared light bites such as quiches with fillings like veggies ($40) or ham and cheese ($45), as well as classic British scotch eggs ($65). For more filling options, the bakery also has a variety of sandwiches to curb your appetite like the vegetable focaccia ($48); otherwise, opt for crusty baguettes filled with hoisin duck ($55) or salmon ($55) for a quick and easy meal on the go.

Find these new pastries and the rest of the bakery’s goodies at The Baker & The Bottleman’s location at Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai.

