Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) announced on Wednesday, June 19, that they’ll be launching free rides for kids across 10 days from July to September. To celebrate the summer holidays, those aged between three and 11 years old will be able to enjoy unlimited free rides on over 450 KMB and Long Win bus routes.

Children wishing to claim these free rides will need to have a valid children’s Octopus card, to be tapped onto readers as usual upon boarding, but the child’s fare will be set to $0 on the KMB promotion days. Do note that bus routes K12, K14, K17, and K18 are not included in this summer promotion and will therefore not be free of charge.

KMB’s designated days when children can ride for free are:

July 1, 7, 14, 21, and 28

August 4, 11, 18, and 25

September 1

