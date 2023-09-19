Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Heritage Fiesta cum Roving Exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy Commissioner for Heritage’s OfficeHeritage Fiesta cum Roving Exhibition

The Heritage Fiesta will take place in 10 historic venues

There will be a roving exhibition held in declared monuments and graded historic buildings across Hong Kong

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

The Commissioner for Heritage’s Office (CHO) of the Development Bureau will launch the Heritage Fiesta cum Roving Exhibition 2023 from October 1 to November 31. In order to highlight heritage venues on a wider scale, this event will be held across 10 declared monuments and graded historic buildings that are related to greening and landscape.

The 10 venues are the Cattle Depot Artist Village, which used to be the Ma Tau Kok Animal Quarantine Depot; the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware; Green Hub, which is the Old Tai Po Police Station; the Health Education Exhibition and Resource Centre and the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, which are both old blocks in the Former Whitfield Barracks; the Lady Ho Tung Welfare Centre Eco-Learn Institute; blocks 7, 10, and 25 of Lei Yue Mun Park, formerly the old Lei Yue Mun Barracks; the HKFYG Leadership Institute, which is the former Fanling Magistracy; the Pokfulam Farm, which used to be the senior staff quarters of the old Dairy Farm; and the Woodside Biodiversity Education Centre.

Free guided tours will be available at the above venues on a first-come, first-served basis. The accompanying roving exhibition – running until December 20 – will be making its rounds at Immigration Tower, Citywalk 2, and various public libraries. Check out the CHO website for event details and schedules.

RECOMMENDED: 

🍽Hong Kong’s oldest restaurants

🏛Old stores and venues we wish still existed in Hong Kong

🎨Historic buildings that are now artistic spaces

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.