Old stores and places we wish still existed in Hong Kong

There have been many iterations of HMV throughout the years, but one thing remained true to all of them – it was the perfect place to kill an awkward amount of time in Hong Kong. Was your friend going to be late for dinner? Go and rifle through records for 23 minutes, even if you had no intention of buying anything. Missed your bus? Idle in the DVD section for a little while until the next one comes. Need to cool off from the sweltering summer heat? Take refuge in the air-conditioning while pretending to be interested in the shelves of earphones. Stay as long as you’d like. The stores were so big that you never felt self-conscious for staying a while.

As HMV began to pivot away from CDs and DVDs during their later years, instead of focusing on vinyl, pop culture memorabilia, and audio equipment, they became a great place to pick up general-purpose gifts, which is surprisingly hard to do in Hong Kong. If you had to get something for a coworker who you knew nothing about, HMV always had you covered. Perhaps renting huge spaces in prime retail locations while selling increasingly niche products wasn’t the best business move, but the pain of losing HMV is still decidedly fresh given their relatively recent closure.