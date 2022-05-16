6 Hong Kong historic buildings repurposed into modern, artistic spaces

PMQ, which stands for Police Married Quarters, used to be the site of Queen’s College in 1941 before it was reconstructed into a dormitory for police officers after World War II when the school buildings were severely destroyed. Being the first of its kind to provide official residence for married officers and their families, the PMQ provided 140 single room units and 28 double room units for the officers working in the nearby Central police station. Derelict for a decade, the venue was even used as a location for a Chinese horror film. In 2010 the complex was listed as a Grade III historic building in Hong Kong to honour its historical significance, and soon after that the revitalisation and renovation began.

Since 2014, PMQ has transformed into a contemporary creative hub that we know today. It showcases a mix of creative shops and businesses, a selection of fashion labels – Andrew Kayla, A Society, Kapok, among others – and cafés and bars like Levain Bakery, Sake Central, and Louise. The original foundation of the former Victoria College is still there and to promote its history a tunnel allows visitors to go through the foundation.