Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Central Market
Photograph: Courtesy Chinachem Group

6 Hong Kong historic buildings repurposed into modern, artistic spaces

Historic structures in the city that have been repurposed as some of the most popular spots in town

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

In Hong Kong's rapidly changing landscape, it has become increasingly difficult to stay connected to our deep cultural and historical heritage. Luckily, over the past years, there have been many revitalisation projects across our city that recreate spaces with new functions but still celebrates history. Take a trip down memory lane as we visit some of these iconic buildings that used to have different uses back in the day. 

RECOMMENDED: Read more about the city's best historical landmarks and lost architectural gems that will make you nostalgic for old Hong Kong 

6 Repurposed Hong Kong historic buildings

PMQ
Photograph: Courtesy PMQ

PMQ

  • Attractions
  • Sheung Wan

PMQ, which stands for Police Married Quarters, used to be the site of Queen’s College in 1941 before it was reconstructed into a dormitory for police officers after World War II when the school buildings were severely destroyed. Being the first of its kind to provide official residence for married officers and their families, the PMQ provided 140 single room units and 28 double room units for the officers working in the nearby Central police station. Derelict for a decade, the venue was even used as a location for a Chinese horror film. In 2010 the complex was listed as a Grade III historic building in Hong Kong to honour its historical significance, and soon after that the revitalisation and renovation began. 

Since 2014, PMQ has transformed into a contemporary creative hub that we know today. It showcases a mix of creative shops and businesses, a selection of fashion labels – Andrew Kayla, A Society, Kapok, among others – and cafés and bars like Levain BakerySake Central, and Louise. The original foundation of the former Victoria College is still there and to promote its history a tunnel allows visitors to go through the foundation. 

Read more
Camlux Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Camlux Hotel

Camlux Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Kowloon Bay

The site of Camlux Hotel was previously the manufacturing home for the Hong Kong premium brand Camel vacuum flask for over two and half decades. The factory was at the forefront of manufacturing and thus accommodating the machinery was indeed an engineering feat. Not only did the building have an industrial-scale glass furnace weighing over 100 tonnes on the third floor, but there were also metal pressing machines, paint spray shops, plastic injection moulding facilities and many others, all carefully arranged in a relatively small space.

Today, this specially optimised building has been transformed into the Camlux Hotel which still maintains its factory aesthetic, serving as both a unique spatial experience and a homage to engineering. With 185 rooms across six floors, the hotel's guests' rooms display artworks featuring the Camel products in contemporary modern designs, and Camel vacuum flask fixtures are peppered in various details of the hotel. You can learn about Camel's 75 years of history at the exhibition located just in the lobby and appreciate the importance and symbolism of Camel House as a Hong Kong-only story of success.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Central Market
Photograph: Cara Hung

Central Market

  • Things to do
  • Central

With its original establishment opening in 1842, the Central Market has a history stemming back to the British occupation. Throughout the decades, Central Market has gone through several changes, such as name changes and building extensions to link together with the Mid-levels Escalators.

After ceasing operations in 2003, a ​​revitalisation project by the Urban Renewal Authority was announced in 2009, turning the three-storied historical building into a social hub full of excitement and engagement. Central Market now houses international food stands of all varieties, along with indie goods stores selling everything from eco-friendly products to vintage trinkets and more! If you’re looking for a place to chill out in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the city, then Central Market is the place to be.

Read more
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art

Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art

  • Art
  • Central

Tai Kwun is a compound comprising the former Central Police Station, Victoria Prison and the Central Magistracy. It was one of the earliest low-rise structures built under British colonial rule. This historical site was left abandoned for years after the police station and prison were decommissioned in 2004 and 2006 respectively.

In 2008, the government announced a plan to revitalise the compound and in 2018, this unique cluster of low-rise buildings now re-emerge together as Tai Kwun – a cultural space in Central with some impressive dining options that include Gishiki LoungeThe Dispensary, and Madame Fù.

Read more
Advertising
The Mills
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills/Kevin Mak @KingyMak

The Mills

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Tsuen Wan

Originally a textile factory in the 1950s, The Mills in Tsuen Wan has undergone a significant facelift to re-emerge as an art and design hub that preserves the city’s industrial history. As textile manufacturing served as the base for Hong Kong's early developments in the 1950s, The Mills’ revitalisation project issued by the Nan Fung Group is both a monument to Hong Kong's history and an inspiration to future development.

Today, The Mills houses cafes, restaurants, local designer shops, and a lot of creative spaces worthy of a snap in the 'gram. Every corner visit to this historic landmark is to stand at the crossroads of past, present, and future.

Read more
1881 Heritage
Photograph: Courtesy 1881 Heritage

1881 Heritage

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, 1881 Heritage is a 130-year-old historical building that served as the former Marine Police Headquarters from 1880 to 1996. A victorian architecture with rich colonial characteristics, this compound – except for the main block of the old Kowloon fire station – has been declared a monument under the Antiquities and Monuments Ordinance since 1994.

In 2019, the restored colonial-style building transformed into a cultural and shopping landmark on Canton Road. It reopened with five new restaurants, a boutique hotel, and an impressive array of luxurious boutiques. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More about Hong Kong buildings

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.