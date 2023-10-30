Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong International Airport
Waterfall Gardens I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

HK Express offers airline tickets to Asian destinations for as low as $10

The airline celebrates their 10th anniversary with a flash sale

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

This year, HK Express celebrates their 10th anniversary of operations. To mark the milestone anniversary, the airline has released a three-day exclusive sale period, where customers can grab flight tickets for as cheap as $10 only! While the anniversary sale has already commenced, HK Express’ giveaway will end at 11.59pm on October 30, meaning you’ve still got a chance to get your hands on those cheap tickets.

Customers can fly to destinations such as Okinawa, Taipei, Nha Trang, Hanoi, and Manila for as little as $10, and will also be able to enjoy a limited-time $80 discount on 20kg baggage fees. Tickets from HK Express’ anniversary sale will be applicable for use from November 10 to June 30, 2024. Sales for the last round of discounted tickets begins on October 30 at 10am and finishes by 11.59pm. Grab your tickets from HK Express’ website before they’re all gone!

RECOMMENDED:

The NewJeans Mcdonald's meal is finally available in Hong Kong

Snickers is giving away over 6,000 chocolate bars and freebies this week

Richard Ekkebus' Freshly Baked pop-up returns to Landmark Atrium 

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's happening in the city. 

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.