HK Express offers airline tickets to Asian destinations for as low as $10

This year, HK Express celebrates their 10th anniversary of operations. To mark the milestone anniversary, the airline has released a three-day exclusive sale period, where customers can grab flight tickets for as cheap as $10 only! While the anniversary sale has already commenced, HK Express’ giveaway will end at 11.59pm on October 30, meaning you’ve still got a chance to get your hands on those cheap tickets.



Customers can fly to destinations such as Okinawa, Taipei, Nha Trang, Hanoi, and Manila for as little as $10, and will also be able to enjoy a limited-time $80 discount on 20kg baggage fees. Tickets from HK Express’ anniversary sale will be applicable for use from November 10 to June 30, 2024. Sales for the last round of discounted tickets begins on October 30 at 10am and finishes by 11.59pm. Grab your tickets from HK Express’ website before they’re all gone!

RECOMMENDED:



The NewJeans Mcdonald's meal is finally available in Hong Kong



Snickers is giving away over 6,000 chocolate bars and freebies this week



Richard Ekkebus' Freshly Baked pop-up returns to Landmark Atrium



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's happening in the city.

