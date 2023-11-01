NewJeans adds new items to their McDonald’s meal

K-pop girl group NewJeans have sent fans all over the world into a frenzy after releasing their eponymous McDonald’s meal. While the star of the K-pop girl group menu is the all-new McCrispy Classic chicken burger, McDonald’s is now adding a new item to the collaborative menu – the Sweet n’ Spicy crispy thighs. The fast food chain has taken their crispy chicken thighs and coated them in a Korean-style sweet and spicy sauce made with chillies, onions, and garlic.

Similarly to the launch of the McCrispy Chicken burger, McDonald’s will be offering this new menu item along with medium-sized fries and your drink of choice as an extra value meal for only $39 (for a limited time period). Additionally, you can enjoy one or two pieces of the fried chicken à la carte, or go all out and opt for the six-piece sharing bucket – available in the Korean sweet n’ spicy sauce, or a combination of original as well as honey barbecue.



In addition to the launch of the fried chicken, McDonald’s has announced that they will be launching an mobile app-exclusive offer on November 6 from 2pm onwards. Customers who order in-app from 10 designated McDonald’s locations (Admiralty Centre in Admiralty, Yee Wo Street in Causeway Bay, Cityplaza in Tai Koo, MPM Plaza in Mong Kok, Festival Walk in Kowloon Tong, Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay, Yoho Mall in Yuen Long, New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, The Wai in Tai Wai, and Citygate Outlets in Tung Chung) will have the opportunity to redeem a limited-edition McDonald’s X NewJeans goods set until stocks last.



Along with the release of the NewJeans meal across Hong Kong, McDonald’s will also roll out delivery coupons for use on their mobile app to order the new menu items, as well as Ovaltine-flavoured pies and McFlurries. Additionally, McDonalds and Deliveroo will join forces to launch an exclusive offer from now to November 13, where delivery orders over $120 will get to enjoy a $20 discount on the McCrispy Classic meal set.



