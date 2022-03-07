HK launches reporting platform for positive Covid-19 antigen test results

People isolating at home who tested positive using self-administered rapid antigen test (RAT) kits can now report their results via chp.gov.hk. Hong Kong reports 25,150 new coronavirus infections in the city today, but these numbers doesn't include those who tested positive via rapid testing at home. Hongkongers who tested positive from February 26 to March 5 are allowed to declare their infections until March 14.



The new platform, now live from 6pm today, March 7, will record new submissions of positive cases in the city. After successful submission, residents will receive an SMS within 24 hours with a link to upload supporting documents and information on isolation or quarantine orders from the government. Report will include complete personal information, details of family members, symptoms, and information if they need to go to an isolation facility in case the living condition is overcrowded.

Once the report is submitted, it can't be amended, so make sure to fill up the fields properly to avoid mistakes. If you have changes to your submission, "email admin_cdb@dh.gov.hk. with your reference number, your request, and all essential details."

So, you’ve tested positive. Now what? Click here for a complete guide on what to do next.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.