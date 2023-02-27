Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Freespace Jazz Fest
Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

HKT and West Kowloon Cultural District Authority present HKT x WestK Popfest

Get ready for 10 days of entertainment at this multi-event music festival

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and HKT are teaming up to present HKT x WestK Popfest, a large-scale music festival that features indoor and outdoor performances from over 70 acts. Taking place from March 22 to April 2 at WKCD, Popfest will see exhilarating performances from singers, bands, and musicians from different backgrounds. Groove to experimental pop performed by artists like Kiri T and Chanka at themed music parties, and witness Cantopop’s new generation of artists such as Juno Mak and Olivier Cong, Hirsk and Cehryl, and more as they showcase collaborative performances across genres.

Highlights of the festival include a dedicated tribute to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Cantopop star Leslie Cheung’s passing, a disco night dedicated to 80’s Cantopop hits, a live music screening paired with animations, and many more. If you don’t manage to get a ticket to the music festival, don’t worry – Popfest will also feature several free music sessions and events throughout the festival at the Great Lawn, Harbourside Lawn East, and Lau Bak Live in the Art Park premises.

Tickets to Popfest are now available for purchase on Cityline’s website. Find more details about Popfest leading up to the event on West Kowloon’s website.

Recommended stories
Hong Kong's Tai Pak Floating Restaurant looks to reopen in 2024
Cathay Pacific is giving away 80,000 free flight tickets across Southeast Asia
Hong Kong budget 2023-24: government to hand out $5,000 consumption vouchers

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!