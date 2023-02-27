HKT and West Kowloon Cultural District Authority present HKT x WestK Popfest

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and HKT are teaming up to present HKT x WestK Popfest, a large-scale music festival that features indoor and outdoor performances from over 70 acts. Taking place from March 22 to April 2 at WKCD, Popfest will see exhilarating performances from singers, bands, and musicians from different backgrounds. Groove to experimental pop performed by artists like Kiri T and Chanka at themed music parties, and witness Cantopop’s new generation of artists such as Juno Mak and Olivier Cong, Hirsk and Cehryl, and more as they showcase collaborative performances across genres.



Highlights of the festival include a dedicated tribute to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Cantopop star Leslie Cheung’s passing, a disco night dedicated to 80’s Cantopop hits, a live music screening paired with animations, and many more. If you don’t manage to get a ticket to the music festival, don’t worry – Popfest will also feature several free music sessions and events throughout the festival at the Great Lawn, Harbourside Lawn East, and Lau Bak Live in the Art Park premises.



Tickets to Popfest are now available for purchase on Cityline’s website. Find more details about Popfest leading up to the event on West Kowloon’s website.

