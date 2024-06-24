Hong Kong Airport is giving away flight tickets to Seoul and Singapore

The summer travel season is upon us, and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is back with yet another exciting opportunity to get your hands on free flight tickets! Starting June 20, HKIA's HKairport Rewards members can score free round-trip flights to Seoul or Singapore just by indulging in a little bit of retail therapy.

To take advantage of this promotion, spend $3,500 or more in a single transaction at the airport's Beauty&You by The Shilla Duty Free store, and you'll earn a complimentary ticket to Seoul. Alternatively, the same spend in a single transaction at Duty Zero by cdf will net you a free flight to Singapore. And for those who really want to treat themselves – along with a special someone – spend $7,000 or more and you'll receive two sets of round-trip tickets.

All you have to do is register the receipts through the MyHKG mobile app or the membership platform on the same day as the transaction date, and the flights are yours. Each member can claim up to two sets of free tickets per destination but they're available only until stocks last, so ready your credit cards. Visit the HKIA website for more details.

