Hong Kong Airport opens its first checkout-free convenience store

If you've been to the Hong Kong Airport recently, you might have noticed a shiny new convenience store that's not just another 7-Eleven or Circle K. Offering travellers quick and easy access to purchasing travel essentials, Travelwell is the Hong Kong International Airport's first autonomous convenience store.

Located at the Sky Bridge entrance (near Gate 24), the unmanned store has a wide range of products available – including packaged food, drinks, souvenirs, and travel essentials – and uses IoT sensing technology to detect customers' movement routes and automates purchase processes. That means no checkouts, no queues, and no hassle.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Airport

Here's how it works: Before entering the store, customers will need to tap their credit card at the gates for it to open. Once inside, the store's IoT sensing technology will automatically capture each customer's movement route, stopping points, and selected products. When the customer leaves the store, the system will automatically identify the purchased items, record the amount, and deduct it from the pre-bound credit card. Customers can also print out their receipts at the exit gate or make use of the microwave and utensils available outside the store if necessary.

Sky Bridge entrance (near Gate 24), L6, Departures Level, Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport

