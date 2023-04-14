Hong Kong
Timeout

eggslut
Photograph: Courtesy Eggslut

American sandwich chain Eggslut is coming to Hong Kong

Offering classic comfort food with a twist

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
We’ve got some egg-citing news for you! American gourmet sandwich chain Eggslut is set to open its doors in Hong Kong this June. Founded by chef Alvin Cailan in 2011, Eggslut first started out as a food truck based on the streets of Los Angeles, and has since expanded to owning several chains around the globe, including London, Singapore, Tokyo, and South Korea.

eggslut
Photograph: Courtesy Eggslut
eggslut
Photograph: Courtesy Eggslut

Best known for their indulgent egg sandwiches, which are stuffed to the brim with various ingredients inside a warm, fluffy brioche bun, Eggslut will be opening their Hong Kong branch at Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay by mid-June. Follow Eggslut on Instagram to stay updated with more details about the store opening.

Latest news

