Travelling to Hong Kong? Here's what you need to know

Arrival at Hong Kong International Airport

Yes, home at last… but not just yet. You still have a few steps to finish before reentry. 'Patience' will be your best friend. Waiting and going through the entry process will take six to seven hours, depending on the influx of inbound travellers.

Tips: Bring a bag that will make it easy for you to slip your documents in and out as you walk through the endless halls of the airport to and from the processing stations. Pack a jacket because it can get really cold at the designated waiting stations. You will get bored and hungry, so prepare some snacks in your carry on and download Netflix videos on your devices. The government provides a snack station where you can pick up bottled water, sandwiches, and biscuits, but best to bring your own in case you want variety. Charge your power banks and other equipment because charging stations in the waiting areas can get packed.



Once you get to the airport, a government staff will check your temperature. Next is you will be asked to present your health declaration QR code. If you fail to register prior, you have to do it once you land. Once your QR code has been checked, you will then line up for your RT-PCR testing before proceeding to the fourth station, where they will verify your working phone number. The fifth station will hand you your compulsory quarantine order. Then you can head to your designated waiting area.

RT-PCR results will take three to four hours. Waiting time will depend on the number of inbound travellers during your arrival. Once cleared, you will be allowed to go through immigration, get your luggage, and line up for your designated hotel transfer.