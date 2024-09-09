Hong Kong Airport voted as best in Asia at World Travel Awards 2024

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has been crowned Asia’s Leading Airport for 2024 at the 31st World Travel Awards. This marks the second year in a row that HKIA has taken home this prestigious title, adding to its growing collection from 2020 and 2021. The award comes on the heels of a significant rebound in travel, with HKIA reporting a post-pandemic peak in passenger traffic this past July.

Since its debut in 1993, the World Travel Awards have been rolling out the red carpet for excellence in travel, tourism, and hospitality. Often dubbed the "Oscars of the travel industry", these awards are a true measure of success, with winners determined by votes from both savvy industry experts and globe-trotting travellers.

Other Asia airports that were also nominated included Beijing Capital International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Incheon Airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Narita International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Check out the full list of winners from Asia on the World Travel Awards' website.

