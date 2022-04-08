Hong Kong
outside hong kong face mask
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong citizens aged 60 or above can now receive their fourth vaccine shot

Walk-ins are now available for senior citizens to retrieve same-day tickets for the fourth jab

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
At the daily press briefing on Friday, secretary for the civil service Patrick Nip announced that citizens aged 60 or above who have received their third vaccine shot (at least 90 days prior) can now get their fourth dose of vaccination by retrieving same-day tickets at the city's vaccination centres or vaccination stations. The online booking system will be updated next Thursday, April 14, for those eligible to make online reservations for the vaccination.

Nip urges the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Currently, 190,000 citizens aged 60 or above are eligible for the fourth jab, but there are still 370,000 senior citizens who have yet to be vaccinated. Nip says that the city has enough vaccines waiting for its recipients. The seven day rolling average for vaccinations is just 34,000, while the city's vaccine capacity is 100,000. 

During the press briefing, chief executive Carrie Lam also noted that today, April 8, is the start of the three-day voluntary mass rapid testing exercise and encourages the public to take part in the exercise daily until April 10. CE says that the mass testing aims to help in cutting off community transmissions. If there is no rebound in positive Covid-19 cases by April 21, the city will relax most of its social distancing measures through three phases.

