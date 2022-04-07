Unemployment Relief Fund to extend to more people in need

The pandemic has deteriorated much of the city’s economic activity and vibrancy over the past few years. Especially with the hard-hitting fifth wave, businesses have suffered like never before. To alleviate a bit of the strain on those directly affected by the closures of specific businesses (F&B, fitness facilities, spas, and nightclubs), the government has announced a one-off subsidy of $10,000 to those who have lost their jobs during this challenging period.

In order to be eligible for the Temporary Unemployment Relief Scheme, a few criteria must be met. Full-time, part-time employees and self-employed individuals or those who have been requested to take a no pay leave for at least 30 days (over the age of 18 must have worked in Hong Kong for at least one month during the period of October 1 to December 31 of 2021, with a monthly salary which falls between $2,700 and $30,000). And while this does help some to get back on their feet, the government has decided that they will be furthering this relief to others in different sectors, and without an income ceiling cap.

To simplify the application process, those who were filed under MPF employment will only have to submit their application form to validate their work term and proof of salary. For those without MPF, it could require a lengthier course with additional documentation required. For the first batch of successful applicants, the relief fund will be directly deposited into personal accounts as soon as April 12. So far, for every 10 applications, 7 are valid and successful.

Applications are open from now until April 12 on the Temporary Unemployment Relief Scheme website or at one of the five designated services centres.

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong venues may require rapid testing in the future

Red Lobster Hong Kong permanently closed after three years

Restaurants, bars, and other venues reopening in Hong Kong

Everything you need to know about the Consumption Voucher Scheme



Our global survey of city-dwellers is back for 2022 – and we want to hear from you. Take the survey now.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.