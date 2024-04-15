The 42nd edition of the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) took place last night on April 14 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, honouring the best Hong Kong films from 2023. Legal drama A Guilty Conscience, Jack Ng’s directorial debut, took home the top prize of Best Film Award, while filmmaker Soi Cheang won Best Director with the mystery thriller Mad Fate.

Though having missed out on Best Film, The Goldfinger was the film which won the most categories, including Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume and Makeup Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Design. Notably, the legendary Tony Leung Chiu-wai also won Best Actor for his lead role in this crime drama starring opposite Andy Lau – this is the sixth time he has won Best Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Leung was up against Bowie Lam, Dayo Wong, Siuyea Lo, and Dong Chengpeng in this category but ended up coming up top with his portrayal of the unscrupulous businessman Henry Ching Yat-yin, a character inspired by the real-life founder of Hong Kong conglomerate Carrian Group, which was embroiled in a major corruption and fraud scandal before eventually collapsing.

Actor and martial artist Sammo Hung Kam-po was honoured with the HKFA Lifetime Achievement Award for his film career which has spanned over six decades. Crime drama In Broad Daylight also won in three categories, with Best Actress going to Jennifer Yu, and David Chiang and Rachel Leung clinching Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The Best New Director Award went to Nick Cheuk for his work on the drama Time Still Turns The Pages – he had previously also won the same category at the 17th Asian Film Awards and the 60th Golden Horse Awards. See the full list of nominees and awardees at the Hong Kong Film Awards website.

