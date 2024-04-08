Hong Kong to host regular fireworks and drone shows starting in May

As part of the proposed measures in the Hong Kong budget 2024-25, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is set to host regular fireworks and drone displays over our famous Victoria Harbour starting this May. The shows will take on different themes, coinciding with various festivals and major events happening in the city.

The first firework display will take place on May 1 (8pm) near the East Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade to kick off the 'Golden Week' national holiday, where many visitors from the Mainland are expected to visit the city. Following that, the regular drone display will make its debut on May 11 (8pm) at the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade to celebrate the Buddha's Birthday and the Cheung Chau Bun Festival.

Aside from the two events in May, two other dates have also been set for June in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival. A drone display is scheduled to take place on June 10, while fireworks will take to the sky on June 15. Both shows will start at 8pm for roughly 10 minutes at the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade.

Stick around for more announcements of other fireworks and drone displays to come, and check out our guide to all the best places to catch fireworks in Hong Kong.

Recommended stories:

New black Snoopy MoonSwatch: Release date, pricing, and everything you need to know

Historic restaurant Lin Heung Lau has reopened after two years

illuminate! Run Beyond opens at Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.