Hong Kong
ly bakery
Photograph: Instagram/@ly_bakery

LY Bakery bakes up rice dumpling Danishes for Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragon Boat Festival goes Danish at this local bakery

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
As much as we love eating traditional rice dumplings for the Dragon Boat Festival, we would be lying if we didn’t wish to try something different. With that in mind, several restaurants and venues have gone outside of the box to revamp the festive dish this year, including LY Bakery with their new rice dumpling Danishes!

Giving this holiday staple a fun and creative twist, the pastry resembles your standard rice dumpling with its dark green layered exterior that looks like bamboo leaves and a decorative ‘twine’ used to wrap the dumplings. Break it open and you’ll find the inside filled with taro puree, salted egg yolk, and Taiwanese pork floss. 

In a recent post on LY Bakery’s Instagram, the bakery shared that this fusion pastry was actually one of their creations they had previously submitted for a competition. To celebrate having their work recognised and appreciated by judges and industry professionals, LY Bakery will be launching these exclusive pastries at all four of their locations in San Po Kong, Kowloon Bay, Yuen Long, and Tsuen Wan from now until June 11. The Danishes only come out of the oven at noon, so be sure to arrive early if you want to take one home!

Recommended stories:

Deliveroo and Water Gate Chicken Rice to launch an exclusive mango sticky rice dumpling

teamLab in Hong Kong: location, opening hours, registration info, and more

The Macallan House Hong Kong opens on Stanley Street

