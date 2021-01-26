Hong Kong implements sudden lockdown order in Yau Ma Tei

Following the recent lockdown restriction in Jordan, the government issued a second restricted zone in the Yau Tsim Mong area covering buildings located on 9 to 27 Pitt Street and 3 Tung On Street on Tuesday evening, January 26. This decision comes after more than 40 confirmed cases were recorded in the areas between January 11 to 25. Residents from the designated restricted areas are not allowed to leave the vicinity and are required to undergo Covid-19 testing.

As of 7pm today, the operation began in the restricted areas, and the government aims to lift the lockdown by 6am Wednesday.

Restricted areas include 9 to 27 Pitt Street and 3 Tung On Street

Temporary test stations are set up in the restricted area, and residents must get tested before midnight. "Persons subject to compulsory testing must stay at their place of residence until all test results are ascertained to avoid cross-infection risk," the announcement states. "The Government will arrange door-to-door specimen collection for people with impaired mobility and elderly persons, or make arrangements for them to self-collect and submit the deep throat saliva specimen."

In a press briefing this morning, chief executive Carrie Lam said that future lockdowns would be announced to prevent people from fleeing the area.

For further assistance and more information about the current lockdown regulations, people may contact hotlines 2572 8427. The government has also set up a dedicated hotline with the telephone number 3755 6816 for ethnic minorities.

The government will make a public announcement when the lockdown officially expires.

If you'd like to know the city's current social distancing regulation, visit our regularly updated guide for information.

