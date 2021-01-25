After imposing a two-day lockdown in Jordan, the government lifted the restriction at the end of Sunday as soon as all the test results were in. The temporary restricted areas included Woosung Street to its east, Nanking Street to its south, Battery Street to its west and Kansu Street to its north. More than 7,000 residents tested for coronavirus, and 13 cases were uncovered during the mandatory testing.

As early as 6pm on Sunday, residents who tested negative for Covid-19 were allowed to leave and re-enter the locked-down zone as long as they wear the required official wristband as proof of their negative results.

The police barriers placed in the area were removed early Monday morning, and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department carried out a deep cleanse in the area that included Yau Ma Tei Market and Reclamation Street Cooked Food Hawker Bazaar.

According to Health Secretary Sophia Chan, the government will not rule out the possibility of putting other districts into lockdown depending on the developments of positive cases in the city. The government urges "persons who had been present in the restricted area for more than two hours in the past 14 days, even if they were not present in the restricted area at the time when the declaration took effect, to comply with the compulsory testing notices and undergo testing at testing centres as soon as possible."

If you'd like to know more about the current social distancing regulations in the city, visit our regularly updated guide for information.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!